Young Proteas entrusted to defend African Netball Cup crown in Nairobi

The Spar Proteas will return to court for the first time in almost a month after their bittersweet moment at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Their first task will be defending their African Netball Cup crown next week in Kenya, Nairobi.

Coach Jenny van Dyk has opted for a young and exciting team, with marquee player Kamogelo Maseko bestowed with the captain’s armband, hoping that she will inspire the side to African Cup glory once again.

“We have just returned from Glasgow and saw enough with the players that we had,” Van Dyk said.

“We now have an opportunity to assess new players and see what we can build with them. We are going to Kenya as defending champions and our goal is to retain that title.

“We believe that we have the best players for this task and we will do well there.”

New faces in the Proteas 12-player traveling squad

With several regulars, such as Elmeré van der Berg, Nicola Smith, Tarle Mathe and skipper Khanyisa Chawane, not included in the Netball Cup squad, there are some new faces in the team to look forward to.

Thulisile Maduna, Karla Victor, Tinita van Dyk, Juanita van Tonder and Kyla Dames are some of the rising stars in the Proteas senior team set-up.

Maduna has only two caps under her belt, after making her international debut against England during the Spar Challenge series early this year.

Victor was one of the positives to come out of the Commonwealth Games, making her senior national debut.

Like Maduna, Van Dyk made a breakthrough to the national team during the Spar Challenge and will be looking to impress, especially looking ahead to the World Cup next year.

Van Tonder and Dames made their debuts at around the same time, in August and December respectively.

Proteas record at the African Netball Cup

In football, there is the Africa Cup of Nations and in netball, the African Netball Championship, which the Spar Proteas have overwhelmingly dominated, having won the continental title a record five times.

South Africa defeated Uganda 56–34 in December last year in Lilongwe, Malawi, as they defended their title with ease.

This year, even though Van Dyk missed the core of her squad, she has Maseko, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa and Sanmarie Visser, who are all experienced enough to guide the team to African Cup glory for the sixth time in a row.

What Netball SA President Mami Diale said

“The Africa Cup provides our Spar Proteas head coach [Van Dyk] with an opportunity to rotate her squad and build depth and capacity within the team,” Diale said.

“If ever there was an opportune time for the coach to assess the capabilities of other players, this is it.

“We have full confidence in the coach and the team selected. We believe they will perform well and make us proud.

“South Africa enters this tournament as defending champions and we intend to retain our title upon return.

“As a federation, we have provided the team with all the necessary support and are confident in their success.”

The 12-player squad travelling to Kenya

Shooters: Rolene Streutker, Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, Owethu Ngubane, Kamogelo Maseko (captain)

Midcourt: Kyla Dames, Karla Victor, Refiloe Nketsa, Sanmarie Visser

Defence: Thulisile Maduna, Nozipho Ntshangase, Juanita van Tonder, Tinita van Dyk

Sanelisiwe Ntobela, Phophi Nematangari and Luca Keun have been named as non-travelling reserves.