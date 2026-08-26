Zolani Tete remembered as sports minister vows to restore boxing’s glory  

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says South African boxing is entering a new era, with improved earnings for fighters and renewed investment in the sport, as the country mourns former world champion Zolani Tete.

McKenzie made the pledge during Tete’s memorial service at the historic Orient Theatre in KuGompo on Wednesday, where hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of the slain boxer.

Tete was shot and killed outside his home in NU17, Mdantsane, on Friday evening. Four suspects have since been arrested and charged with his murder and the attempted murder of a female passenger who was with him at the time.

The memorial service was attended by Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Sibulele Ngogo, members of the boxing fraternity, Tete’s family and supporters from across the province.

Honouring a boxing champ

Paying tribute to the former WBO bantamweight and junior bantamweight champion, McKenzie announced that Tete would be recognised at the next Legends Awards in Sun City.

“Last Born will get an award with R100 000, and we will give it to the father. This is our contribution to what he has done,” said McKenzie, referring to Tete by his nickname.

The minister said the country’s boxing community had lost one of its finest ambassadors and that preserving Tete’s legacy would be a priority.

Earlier in the day, Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Sejaka described Tete as much more than an accomplished athlete.

“Zolani was a multilayered personality. He was many things in one, an athlete par excellence. He was more than just an athlete. If you look at how the community resonated with him, he was an embedded part of the community,” said Sejaka.

He noted Tete’s involvement in church activities, his leadership within the choir and his role as a father, saying he was “a darling” to those who knew him.

Plans to revive boxing

McKenzie used the occasion to outline an ambitious plan to revive boxing and improve conditions for fighters.

The minister announced the return of the annual Steve Tshwete Boxing Tournament from December, revealing that his department had allocated R10 million towards the event.

“We have already transferred about R1 million to the province and about R300 000 for female boxers,” he said.

He also committed to ensuring that professional boxers earn more from their bouts.

“No boxer should earn less than R20 000 for a fight,” McKenzie said, adding that additional funding would be directed to Boxing South Africa from the next financial year to help achieve that goal.

Orient Theatre set for upgrade

McKenzie expressed disappointment at the state of the Orient Theatre, one of South Africa’s most iconic boxing venues and a place synonymous with Mdantsane’s rich fighting heritage.

Although he had long heard stories about the theatre’s significance, it was his first visit since becoming minister.

He revealed that an agreement had been reached with Buffalo City Metro to renovate the facility.

According to the plan, the municipality will oversee the first phase of the refurbishment, while the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will fund and implement phases two and three.

“From the first of October, phase two is starting here. There must be screens all over here,” McKenzie said.

Family, community remember a son of Mdantsane

Eastern Cape MEC Sibulele Ngogo praised law enforcement for the swift arrests of the suspects accused of killing Tete.

Drawing on the boxer’s celebrated 11-second knockout victory in 2017, she compared the speed of the arrests to one of his most famous fights.

“He has shown us his capacity even in death. He summarised his killers within two days,” she said.

Tete’s longtime manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, delivered an emotional tribute, describing how their relationship had grown far beyond the professional sphere.

“Somewhere along the journey the relationship stopped from that of being a boxer and his manager. Zolani became my son and I believe that in his heart I became another father to him,” said Tengimfene.

“So, today I’m not only mourning a boxer I managed, but I’m also mourning a son.”

He said they had shared dreams and plans for the future that would now remain unrealised, but urged the community not to allow those responsible for Tete’s death to define his legacy.

Tete will be laid to rest on Saturday, with his final farewell set to take place at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.