Nail-biting stuff with Bucs still in the race

Fifteen-time PSL winners and eight-consecutive- league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are really feeling the heat this season. Despite Orlando Pirates dropping two crucial points on Friday, Bucs are still breathing heavily down their necks with only a handful of matches remaining in the title race.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Fifteen-time PSL winners and eight-consecutive- league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are really feeling the heat this season.
- Despite Orlando Pirates dropping two crucial points on Friday, Bucs are still breathing heavily down their necks with only a handful of matches remaining in the title race.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.