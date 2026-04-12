Sports

Nail-biting stuff with Bucs still in the race

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Pirates' nomination list for player of the month
The Buccaneers have had a fantastic two months under the guidance of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. / Gallo Images

Fifteen-time PSL winners and eight-consecutive- league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are really feeling the heat this season. Despite Orlando Pirates dropping two crucial points on Friday, Bucs are still breathing heavily down their necks with only a handful of matches remaining in the title race.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Fifteen-time PSL winners and eight-consecutive- league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are really feeling the heat this season.
  • Despite Orlando Pirates dropping two crucial points on Friday, Bucs are still breathing heavily down their necks with only a handful of matches remaining in the title race.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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