Nail-biting stuff with Bucs still in the race

Fifteen-time PSL winners and eight-consecutive- league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are really feeling the heat this season. Despite Orlando Pirates dropping two crucial points on Friday, Bucs are still breathing heavily down their necks with only a handful of matches remaining in the title race.

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