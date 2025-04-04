Nedbank Cup semis scheduled for Sunday, April 13

The eagerly awaited semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup will be played on Sunday, April 13 in Soweto and Tshwane respectively.

The Premier Soccer League has since declared the day as “An Exciting Sunday” with the first semi-final featuring back-to-back defending champions Orlando Pirates going up against 2021 champions Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium.

Kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Best performances in this competition

The Pirates-Marumo match will see the two side wrestling for a win in order to book a spot in the final match. On papers, the Sea Robbers, who defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to lift this competition’s title last season, boast of the best performances in this competition.

They are the only club to have won the trophy three years in a row after a hat-trick of successes between 1973 and 1975. And if their current outstanding performances is anything to go by, then the final match could be calling their name.

Both Pirates and Gallants reached the semi-finals of this competition. This was after registering 3-2 and 1-0 victories over SuperSport United and Durban City in the quarter-finals respectively.

Later that evening, the focus will be shifted to Loftus Stadium in Tshwane. This is in what promises to be an action-packed affair when Mamelodi Sundowns take on Kaizer Chiefs in the second semi-final. The encounter, which starts at 6pm, has been described by many as the final before the final match. And if history was anything to go by, then soccer critics would have given this one to the Naturena-based side to emerge as winners.

Kaizer Chiefs in a desperate position

Chiefs have won 13 finals out of 19 finals of this competition as opposed to a mere six triumphs by their counterparts (Sundowns). Chiefs are desperate to display trophies in their silverware cabinet as they have not won any competitive cup title in the past decade. Since winning the league title during the 2014/15 season.

The Brazilians earned their passage to this semis with a 1-0, drubbing over the stubborn Sekhukhune United with Chiefs having defeated Stellenbosch FC with a triumphant 3-1 drubbing.

Tickets for the semi-finals will be available at Ticketpro outlets nationwide for R80 each. The PSL will provide further updates on ticket availability soon.

