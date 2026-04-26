Sports

Netball in SA seems to be falling short and requires serious intervention

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 27: Mami Diale (NSA President) during the 2026 Spar Challenge International Netball Series Pre Tournament media conference at Milpark Garden Court on January 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images)

Netball in South Africa is probably one of the most popular sports in many townships and rural areas after football and rugby, yet its growth rate is not encouraging. The unfortunate and worrying part of it all is that even the netball leadership in the country does not seem to have clear solutions and answers to some of the questions.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Netball in South Africa is probably one of the most popular sports in many townships and rural areas after football and rugby, yet its growth rate is not encouraging.
  • The unfortunate and worrying part of it all is that even the netball leadership in the country does not seem to have clear solutions and answers to some of the questions.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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