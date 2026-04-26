Netball in SA seems to be falling short and requires serious intervention

Netball in South Africa is probably one of the most popular sports in many townships and rural areas after football and rugby, yet its growth rate is not encouraging. The unfortunate and worrying part of it all is that even the netball leadership in the country does not seem to have clear solutions and answers to some of the questions.

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