Netball Proteas regroup as they gear up for Commonwealth Games

It’s yet to be seen whether this current group of netball players will finally be able to deliver a major global trophy or at least get closer, as the Spar Proteas are set to regroup before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this month.
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- The Spar Proteas netball team is preparing to regroup ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games later this month.
- There is uncertainty about whether this current team will win a major global trophy or come closer than previous attempts.
- The article discusses the team's prospects and preparations leading up to the Games.
- Details on the team's strategy and player lineup are implied but not provided in the excerpt.
- Full coverage of the story is available via the e-edition of Sunday World.