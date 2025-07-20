Nigeria stands between Banyana Banyana and Wafcon final match

The formidable Nigeria presents a considerable challenge to Banyana Banyana’s pursuit of a place in the final of the Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), currently taking place in Morocco.

The South African national team, who are the title defenders of the continental showpiece, are set to confront Nigeria in a semifinal clash of the Wafcon on Tuesday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, in Morocco’s vibrant capital, Casablanca. Banyana were compelled to navigate a grueling contest before ultimately securing a 4-1 victory in a penalty shootout against Senegal, following a deadlock that persisted even after extra time.

Coach Desiree Ellis acknowledged that the encounter with Senegal was arduous. That the match was decided on penalties buttressed Ellis’s point.

Coach is vindicated

“I indicated that the game was not going to be straightforward; I anticipated it would be challenging due to the group they were in and how they advanced – and we expected nothing less,” remarked Ellis.

She conceded, “In the initial 15 minutes, we exhibited signs of apprehension as we endeavoured to settle into the game. But once we found our rhythm, we effectively neutralised their threat, particularly their two towering strikers. We managed their long balls adeptly, though at times we surrendered possession too readily. Senegal has markedly improved since our last encounter; their coach has executed a remarkable job.”

Credit is due to Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who adeptly thwarted two penalties from Senegal. The team’s penalties were skillfully converted by Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Gabriela Salgado, and Bambanani Mbane.

On Sunday Ellis stated in an interview that they were not contemplating their match against Nigeria. “We will reflect on the next match tomorrow. Let us celebrate our achievements,” she said.

In their most recent meeting with Nigeria in the same competition, the South African side emerged victorious with a score of 2-1 in 2022. The edition of the tournament was also hosted in Morocco.

Banyana were anticipated to depart for Casablanca today as they leave Oujda, a place they have called home for the past 16 days, during which they contested all four matches in the tournament.

