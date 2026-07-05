Sports

No Kolisi, no Etzebeth, no problem as Springboks steamroll England

By Sunday World
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The absence of two towering titans threatened to cast a shadow over Ellis Park. Instead, the Springboks lit the famous old stadium like a Highveld thunderstorm, producing a ruthless 45-21 dismantling of England in the inaugural Nations Championship Test yesterday.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The absence of two towering titans threatened to cast a shadow over Ellis Park.
  • Instead, the Springboks lit the famous old stadium like a Highveld thunderstorm, producing a ruthless 45-21 dismantling of England in the inaugural Nations Championship Test yesterday.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.

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