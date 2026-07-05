No Kolisi, no Etzebeth, no problem as Springboks steamroll England

The absence of two towering titans threatened to cast a shadow over Ellis Park. Instead, the Springboks lit the famous old stadium like a Highveld thunderstorm, producing a ruthless 45-21 dismantling of England in the inaugural Nations Championship Test yesterday.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper