No Kolisi, no Etzebeth, no problem as Springboks steamroll England

The absence of two towering titans threatened to cast a shadow over Ellis Park. Instead, the Springboks lit the famous old stadium like a Highveld thunderstorm, producing a ruthless 45-21 dismantling of England in the inaugural Nations Championship Test yesterday.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The absence of two towering titans threatened to cast a shadow over Ellis Park.
- Instead, the Springboks lit the famous old stadium like a Highveld thunderstorm, producing a ruthless 45-21 dismantling of England in the inaugural Nations Championship Test yesterday.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.