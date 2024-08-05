Not every ex-player is fit to be a legend but Shuffle fits bill

Two topical episodes that completely divided the football fraternity right in the middle came to the fore this past week. The first one was the ugly spat between two former Kaizer Chiefs players Linda “Mercedes Benz” Buthelezi and Jabu “Shuffle” Mahlangu.

Just like the tough-as-teak midfield hardman he was, Buthelezi discharged one of his trademark tackles from behind and questioned whether players like Mahlangu and other erstwhile Chiefs players deserve the “legend” status that has been bestowed on them.

In response, the slippery Mahlangu unleashed a silky move reminiscent of his playing days with a scathing attack that made Buthelezi a laughing stock in social media circles.

The second issue was the dribbling skills, or should we call it show boating from Chiefs teenage sensation Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi in the Toyota Cup against Yanga FC of Tanzania in Bloemfontein last Sunday.

The naughty, pubescent tiny tot did a trick or two, and he drew a lot of mixed reaction. Some say that flair and tricks are part and parcel of South African football DNA. Those who reckon that show boating is unproductive and useless, are usually told to go and watch European football, instead.

Back to Buthelezi and Mahlangu, the former was really raising a valid observation with his remark – but it drew a belligerent and cantankerous reaction. The Collins Dictionary describes a “legend” as a “notable person whose deeds or exploits are much talked about in his or her own time; and as someone who has had greatness; excellent to such an extent to evoke stories”. It goes on to explain that it can even be “a person whose fame or notoriety makes him or her a source of exaggerated or romanticised tales or exploits”.

“Ngwana wa Tshwenya” as Mahlangu, is still known, was that kind of player.

If Chiefs fans are fair to themselves, some of their ex-players they fielded last week, do not qualify to be referred to as legends. The likes of Tladi Mathibe, Bevan Fransman, Morgan Gould, Josta Dladla, Thuso Phala, Mandla Masango and David Radebe should be referred to as former Chiefs players. Junior Khanye is one of them.

But with Thabo Mooki, Doctor Khumalo, Brian Baloyi, Bernard Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala, it’s a whole different ball game – they stood the test of time. Mooki, Baloyi and Khumalo’s longevity and trophy haul at the club is still unmatched.

And contrary to Buthelezi, Mahlangu does qualify, he left Amakhosi die-hards with both fond and bitter memories. In the five years he spent at the club, he touched many hearts with his shibobos and some breathtaking goals. He did disappoint many with his wayward ways and his affection for the waters of immortality, but the fans still

wanted him on the pitch – he was a match-winner and a man for the big occasions.

The young Vilakazi is giving great hope to Chiefs fans who are desperate for a new Mdokis and even Shuffle. He excites the long-suffering fans who are longing for a carefree, Scara Ngobese-kind of a player to don the gold and black.

The fans are itching, and overeager and will now take almost anything with a faint resemblance to greatness – just like they did when they put a certain Pule Ekstein on the pedestal, as the next big thing to happen to Chiefs.

Obrigado just needs someone to hold his hand.

While fans are keen on a bit of entertainment, the magnitude of productivity, creating opportunities and a winning culture are very key in modern football.

