Now or never for Cardoso, as he leads Downs to must-win CAF final

With the PSL season now officially over for Mamelodi Sundowns and their title on the verge of being snatched by Orlando Pirates after winning it a record eight times in a row, Miguel Cardoso will be more than desperate to deliver the second star, as his job depends on it.
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- Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL season is officially over.
- Orlando Pirates are close to ending Sundowns' record of eight consecutive league titles.
- Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns' coach, faces pressure to secure a ninth title (the "second star").
- Cardoso's job security depends on winning the league again.
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