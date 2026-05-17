Now or never for Cardoso, as he leads Downs to must-win CAF final

With the PSL season now officially over for Mamelodi Sundowns and their title on the verge of being snatched by Orlando Pirates after winning it a record eight times in a row, Miguel Cardoso will be more than desperate to deliver the second star, as his job depends on it.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper