Sports

Now or never for Cardoso, as he leads Downs to must-win CAF final

By Sunday World
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Now or never for Cardoso, as he leads Downs to must-win CAF final
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images).

With the PSL season now officially over for Mamelodi Sundowns and their title on the verge of being snatched by Orlando Pirates after winning it a record eight times in a row, Miguel Cardoso will be more than desperate to deliver the second star, as his job depends on it.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL season is officially over.
  • Orlando Pirates are close to ending Sundowns' record of eight consecutive league titles.
  • Miguel Cardoso, Sundowns' coach, faces pressure to secure a ninth title (the "second star").
  • Cardoso's job security depends on winning the league again.
  • Full details require purchasing the e-edition of Sunday World.
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