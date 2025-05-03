Orbit College FC’s quest for promotion well on right path

The race for the Motsepe Foundation Championship has become a three-dog race, with Orbit College FC and Black Leopards posing a serious threat to log leaders Durban City.

Just like the well-oiled Black Leopards, who made a dramatic comeback from the sixth position to the top three brackets in recent weeks, Orbit College have also positioned themselves well to challenge the league title after their recent results. This after having beaten Kruger United 3-0 away in Mpumalanga before the Free State-based side could turn the heat on Leruma United with a hard-earned 2-1 victory at home.

Last season Orbit College approached the season very well. And they were at some point promising to gain promotion to the elite league, either via automatic promotion or through play-offs. But loss of focus towards the end of the season cost them dearly. The Pogiso Makhoye’s coached side finished on the 9th position with 39 points.

Fifth-highest scoring club

Overall Orbit are the fifth-highest scoring club behind Baroka FC, Black Leopards (38 goals each), Durban City and Hungry Lions who are on 36 and 32 goals respectively. Goal-getters, Siyabulela Mabele (the club’s leading goal-scorer with 7 goals), Katlego Cwinyane and Gomolemo Khoto (four goals each) have contributed half of their goals by far.

With only three matches remaining, Orbit are fully aware that any slip-ups in these matches could disadvantage their title chase. Tomorrow, they have an opportunity of taking a home advantage against the visiting Baroka FC whom they welcome at the Olympia Park in Rustenburg in the North West. Victory against Bakgaga ba Mphahlele in this clash will see them maintain their second spot position on the log.

The rest of Motsepe Foundation Championship fixtures are:

May 3: Casric Stars v Black Leopards, Kruger United v Leruma United, Pretoria Callies v Hungry Lions

May 4: JDR Stars v Durban City. All the matches are starting at 3pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content