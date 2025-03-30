Pick n Pay sponsorship celebrates SA’s unity

The partnership between South African rugby and local businesses continues to thrive, as they announced a ground-breaking sponsorship deal with renowned retail company Pick n Pay this last week.

SA Rugby and Pick n Pay have signed a four-year contract as a Tier 1 sponsor of the Springbok jersey, as well as other junior and women’s national teams.

The company’s logo is set to feature in gold on the back of all the rugby national team jerseys, replacing banking giant FNB (First National Bank), with their logo now taking centre stage on the front of all team jerseys.

