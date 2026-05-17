Sports

Pirates forced to wait ‘kancane’ to know their league title fate

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Pirates forced to wait ‘kancane’ to know their league title fate
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 16: Relebohile Mofokeng of the Orlando Pirates and Terence Mashego of Durban City during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will, unfortunately, have to wait at least another seven days to know whether or not they will be crowned the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions, as they could not crack the stubborn Berlin Wall of Durban City, after their frustrating goalless draw yesterday Es’godini.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Orlando Pirates drew 0-0 against Durban City at Es’godini Stadium.
  • The team was unable to score against Durban City's strong defense.
  • This result delays the confirmation of Orlando Pirates as the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions.
  • They will have to wait at least another seven days for the championship decision.
  • Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments