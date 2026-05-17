Pirates forced to wait ‘kancane’ to know their league title fate

Orlando Pirates will, unfortunately, have to wait at least another seven days to know whether or not they will be crowned the 2025/26 Betway Premiership champions, as they could not crack the stubborn Berlin Wall of Durban City, after their frustrating goalless draw yesterday Es’godini.

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