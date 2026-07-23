Pitso Mosimane says he is now ready to consider offers after launching coaching manual

After confirming to have turned down offers to focus on writing and launching his youth football development manual, coach Pitso Mosimane says he is now ready to get back to the touchline doing what he is best known for.
Mosimane officially launched the Youth Football Coaching Manual in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, a book which will focus on development.
Speaking to the media after the official launch, the two-time CAF Champions League winning coach said now that the manual is out of the way, he is now ready to listen to offers and consider going back to coaching.
“Writing and lauching this coaching manual was so important to me,” Mosimane responded to Sunday World.
“Now that it is finally done and out, it offers me a little bit of space to see if I can go back to the dugout; what is in there and why go back there. But there are always offers.
“It is time now for pre-season, some teams haven’t settled with their coaches and maybe this is the time to start considering going back to work [coaching].
“But I have just been so busy with this manual that people even asked me what I have been up to and where I am coaching. But I’ve had so much on my plate.”
Link to Bafana job
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor has been heavily linked with the Bafana Bafana job, with the future of current coach Hugo Broos still uncertain.
This publication recently got confirmation from SA Football Association (Safa) head of technical, Jack Maluleke, that Mosimane is one of the several coaching who have shown interest in the job and submitted his CV for review.
Mosimane also confirmed in one of his interviews that he has a desire to coach a national team, adding that of all the major trophies he has won on the African continent, the outstanding one is the Afcon.
So, it is yet to be seen whether Broos will continue to serve as the Bafana coach ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in September, or Safa will turn to a different coach to take the national team to the next level.
- Coach Pitso Mosimane has launched a Youth Football Coaching Manual focused on development and is now open to returning to coaching after completing the project.
- Mosimane, a two-time CAF Champions League winner, expressed readiness to consider coaching offers as teams prepare for the new season.
- He has been linked with the Bafana Bafana national team coaching job amid uncertainty over the current coach Hugo Broos' future.
- SAFA confirmed Mosimane has shown interest in the Bafana job and has submitted his CV for consideration.
- Mosimane has expressed a strong desire to coach a national team and sees the Africa Cup of Nations as a key achievement he aims to win.
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After confirming to have turned down offers to focus on writing and launching his youth football development manual, coach Pitso Mosimane says he is now ready to get back to the touchline doing what he is best known for.
Mosimane officially launched the
Youth Football Coaching Manual in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, a book which will focus on development.
“
Writing and lauching this coaching manual was so important to me,” Mosimane responded to Sunday World.
“Now that it is finally done and out, it offers me a little bit of space to see if I can go back to the dugout; what is in there and why go back there. But there are always offers.
“It is time now for pre-season, some teams haven’t settled with their coaches and maybe this is the time to start considering going back to work [coaching].
“But I have just been so busy with this manual that people even asked me what I have been up to and where I am coaching. But I’ve had so much on my plate.”
Mosimane also confirmed in one of his interviews that he has a desire to coach a national team, adding that of all the major trophies he has won on the African continent, the outstanding one is the Afcon.
So, it is yet to be seen whether Broos will continue to serve as the Bafana coach ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in
September, or Safa will turn to a different coach to take the national team to the next level.
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