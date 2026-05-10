Politicians caught offside in R15m Kruger United home ground headache

The historic promotion of National First Division outfit Kruger United FC to the Betway Premiership has sparked celebration and anxiety inside the Mpumalanga legislature after it emerged that at least R15-million may be needed to secure the club a PSL-compliant home ground.

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