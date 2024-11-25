Proteas have one eye on WTC with upcoming Test Series

At the back of what was a disappointing and worrisome conclusion to the T20 international against India two weeks ago, the Proteas have now shifted their attention to the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday.

South Africa will not only look to redeem themselves but also have one eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) in June 2025.

The Proteas will also get to play another round of Test matches against Pakistan in December and should they win both Tests, they will cement their spot in the WTC.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

