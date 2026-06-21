Proteas out for revenge and statement win over India in T20 blockbuster

With the Proteas in full swing at the T20 Women’s World Cup, following their important win against Pakistan midweek, they will now be hoping to keep the momentum and produce a statement win against their nemesis India this afternoon.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- With the Proteas in full swing at the T20 Women’s World Cup, following their important win against Pakistan midweek, they will now be hoping to keep the momentum and produce a statement win against their nemesis India this afternoon.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.