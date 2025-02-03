Proteas seek to build on their summer success ahead of Championships 

The ICC Championships Trophy takes the global cricket centre stage later this month and captain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas will be looking to build on their successful summer campaign.

South Africa will also look to use to upcoming Tri-Nation Series against New Zealand and Pakistan starting on February 10 as part of their preparations.

“It has been a fairly successful summer because I think everything that we had strived for we did achieve, especially within the Test side,” Bavuma said during the Castle Lager 130-year celebration and reopening of the Kitchener’s Carvery in Braamfontein, Joburg, recently.

“Looking at the success and the growth that the young and inexperienced side managed has been a revelation. How certain individuals have also grown and the performances that they put in; I think that they really put their names to be held highly internationally.

“I think there has been growth in other formats as well. Within the ODIs, yes, the performances haven’t been there, but I think the experience is probably going to come to the party and we are going to lean a lot on that when it comes to the Champions Trophy.”

Bavuma has been exceptional for the Proteas since returning from injury, both in the Test and ODI formats, and scored some famous centuries.

“It has also been a successful season for me, and obviously with the responsibility of batting at number four, that is what is expected, that you put in solid performances and contributions to the team.

“Fortunately for myself, with the backing of the coach and my teammates, I have been able to do that.

“I think within the Test arena, probably for the last four to five years I have been playing well, and the numbers suggest that,” Bavuma said.

“So, I think it is only a matter of time before we start to get the acknowledgment for the work that we have done. It has obviously been nice that I have been able to reach the hundred tally – something that has eluded me in my Test career,” he added.

