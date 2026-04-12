Proteas to ‘leave no stone unturned’ against India, vows Mashimbyi

The Proteas Women will be entering the final stretch of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup when they host India in a five-game T20 Series at home before the big one in England and Wales in June.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The Proteas Women will be entering the final stretch of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup when they host India in a five-game T20 Series at home before the big one in England and Wales in June.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.