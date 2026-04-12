Sports

Proteas to ‘leave no stone unturned’ against India, vows Mashimbyi

By Sunday World
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NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 02: Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa celebrates after taking the wicket of Richa Ghosh of India (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 Final match between India and South Africa at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on November 02, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

The Proteas Women will be entering the final stretch of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup when they host India in a five-game T20 Series at home before the big one in England and Wales in June.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Proteas Women will be entering the final stretch of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup when they host India in a five-game T20 Series at home before the big one in England and Wales in June.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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