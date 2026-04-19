Sports

PSL linesman Siwela hoping to get more matches at the World Cup

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02: Zakhele Siwela during the Carling Knockout, Quarter Final match between Kazier Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Respected South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is hoping and bracing himself to officiate in more matches at this year’s Fifa World Cup because, for the first time, the tournament has been increased to 48 participating teams.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Respected South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is hoping and bracing himself to officiate in more matches at this year’s Fifa World Cup because, for the first time, the tournament has been increased to 48 participating teams.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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