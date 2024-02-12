R2m set aside for Limpopo Golf Championship

Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA), in partnership with the Sunshine Tour, has set aside a cool R2-million for this year’s Limpopo Golf Championship.

The tournament, which marks its 6th year, is scheduled for Euphoria Golf Estate and Lifestyle in Mookgopong in the Waterberg region from April 4–7.

LTA chairman Andrew “Druza” Dipela has described it as one of the major events that will boost Limpopo’s growing status as a premium golf destination once again.

“The tournament is one of three major golf tournaments that the province will host on the Sunshine Tour in 2024, including the SDC Open and the Vodacom Origins of Golf. We are anticipating other strong regional golf tournaments such as Kudu, Big 5, the Limpopo Youth Championship, and a strong amateur calendar, which also add significantly to the province’s golf offering.”

The tournament was first played in March 2019 with a prize money of R1.5-million, which saw a South African, JC Ritchie, lift the title. In 2020, the tournament was sanctioned by the Challenge Tour with an increased prize of R3-million, and Ritchie successfully defended his title, beating Wilco Nienaber by two strokes. Other previous winners are Brendon Stone in 2021, Mateusz Gradecki with three shots ahead of Hennie du Plessis (2022), and Ryan van Velzen, who won the shortened competition to 54 holes due to heavy rain (2023).

The Limpopo Championship remains the crown jewel in the province’s golf offering and will be played over four days with a field expected to include defending champion Van Velzen, who will seek to emulate JC Ritchie’s back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020. Another strong field of Sunshine Tour professionals is expected to gather in the bushveld to challenge for the R2-million prize money.

Dipela also expressed excitement that Limpopo will also be hosting a new tournament this year in the Limpopo Ladies PGA Pro-Am Championship in August at Koro Creek Golf Bushveld Estate.

Nakampe Lekwadu

