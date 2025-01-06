Recuperating Yaya eager to get back onto the field after injury 

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, who is currently plying his trade in Portugal for Gil Vicente, has opened up about his remarkable journey in Europe; the highs, lows and what can be expected from him in the coming years.

In an interview with Sunday World, Sithole also gave some insight on how he got to be bestowed with the nickname Yaya – after former Barcelona, Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfield maestro Yaya Toure.

One of many fun facts about Sithole is that he has never played professionally at club level in South Africa.

The 25-year-old left SA as a teenager from the KwaZulu–Natal Academy straight to Portugal – where he made a name for himself and became a pivotal member of coach Hugo Broos’ new-look Bafana Bafana squad.

“My journey in Europe has not been easy at all, I don’t want to lie. Having to move away from home at an early age and go to a foreign country where there is a massive language barrier is a very difficult thing to do.

“I had to start from scratch – learn the culture, the language, and of course the style of play as well,” Sithole said.

“But, as challenging as it was, it has been a good and educational journey for me because I learned a lot … not only about football but about life as well, and I intend to continue learning.”

For people who might not know who Sithole is and the style of football he plays, the best way to describe him would be through his skin tone, his position on the pitch, how he passes the ball, his lanky and gigantic body structure – similar to that of the great Toure.

“The story behind the nickname Yaya is very interesting because everywhere I went, I was told that I play and display similar attributes as Yaya Toure,” he said.

“I got the name at the KZN Academy because when I got there, there was one guy who said to me I play like Yaya Toure and [that I] always gave them a hard time. So, that is basically how I got the name, and it has stuck with me since.”

Sithole is currently on loan at Gil Vicente in the Portuguese topflight from lower-division side Tondela.

However, his loan move suffered a massive setback after he picked up a horrific leg-break injury while on international duty with Bafana in September last year during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan.

He has made only two appearances and is working hard in -rehab, with the hope to return and help Vicente move up on the table. They are currently languishing in number 11 with 18 points after 16 games.

