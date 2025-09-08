SA athletes prepare to turn up the heat at World Champs in Tokyo 

Despite the mishaps and administrative shenanigans at Athletics South Africa (ASA), Team SA is looking ready and up to speed to shake things up at the World Championships under the excessively hot weather conditions in Tokyo, Japan, in the coming days.

ASA put out a strong 49-member final squad to represent Mzansi in Japan from Saturday.

The usual suspects, Akani Simbine, Olympic javelin silver medalist Jo-Ane du Plessis, world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso, and young sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza, will be there.

Simbine currently holds the world’s fastest 100m time this season at 9.90 seconds, while Walaza picked up from where he left off at the Paris Olympics and dominated his peers at the World University Games to become the undisputed champion.

But now, having made significant impressions on the track and field, the focus will also be on some of the athletes who have the potential to turn up the heat in Tokyo and possibly deliver medals.

Adriaan Wildschutt (5 000m and 10 000m)

Multiple South African middle-distance record holder Adriaan Wildschutt will, without a doubt, be one of the medal hopefuls for Team SA.

Wildschutt holds the South African record in the 10 000m outdoor, 10 000m indoor, 5 000m, and 3 000m events, is the country’s most accomplished middle-distance athlete.

The 27-year-old rising star in middle-distance running produced an impressive performance during his debut at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, setting a national record, and is optimistic that he has what it takes to take it a notch up at the World Champs.

Zakithi Nene (400m)

One of the many stars most eyes of the world will focus on in Tokyo will be none other than Zakithi Nene. He is the fastest man in the world in the 400m this year.

Marione Fourie (100m hurdles)

Another national record holder and a multiple-time national champion, Marione Fourie will also look to level up her game at a bigger stage in the 100m hurdles.

The 23-year-old Fourie is looking to make a comeback after recently completing rehab following her injury.

Bradley Nkoana (4x100m)

Bradley will be one of the rising stars to look out for on the track and will be responsible for maintaining South Africa’s position in the 4×100 relay.

Nkoana was part of the relay team that clinched a silver medal in Paris alongside Shauwn Maswa-nganyi, Walaza, and Simbine.

Team SA will, for the first time, be contesting in four relay events, and they are expected to at least medal in one or two of those relay events.

The men’s 4x100m, 4x400m, the women’s 4x400m, and the 4x400m mixed relay.

Tshepo Tshite (1 500m)

Tshepo Tshite is now by far the new benchmark in South African middle-distance athletics and will also want to prove why he belongs at the top when pitted against some of the top runners in the world in the days to come.

Tshite is also a national record holder, a feat he achieved at the Paris Diamond League in June.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content