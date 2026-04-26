SA taking razzmatazz to Mexico with Ekhaya Centre

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department will be taking a razzmatazz to Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June. The South Africans will make their presence felt when they establish and launch the Ekhaya Centre in New Mexico, where Bafana Bafana will be based.
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- South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department plan a high-profile trip to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- The delegation will establish and launch the Ekhaya Centre in New Mexico.
- The Ekhaya Centre will serve as the base for South Africa’s national soccer team, Bafana Bafana.
- This initiative is aimed at making a strong South African presence at the World Cup.
- Further details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.