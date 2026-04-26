SA taking razzmatazz to Mexico with Ekhaya Centre

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department will be taking a razzmatazz to Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June. The South Africans will make their presence felt when they establish and launch the Ekhaya Centre in New Mexico, where Bafana Bafana will be based.

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