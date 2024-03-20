Safa shoots itself in the foot after withdrawing Ledwaba’s ban

The bungling South African Football Association (Safa) have shot themselves in the foot. This after they on Tuesday night withdrew the “persona non grata” ban they put on veteran administrator Ria Ledwaba.

Leadership rivals

The veteran football administrator is now demanding an apology from the national association. Ledwaba and Safa president Danny Jordaan have been fighting in the courts of law since the presidential elections in 2022. Jordaan won by a massive victory after her claims that Safa violated their own statutes and constitution. Ledwaba has not stopped in her efforts to have the elections declared null and void.

On March 6, the association, via CEO Lydia Ledwaba, wrote to Ledwaba notifying her of her ban from football activities. This letter came after Ledwaba’s incessant challenging of Safa president Danny Jordaan. But in what will shock all and sundry, Safa on Tuesday night wrote to Ledwaba declaring their withdrawal of the ban.

Dismissal withdrawn, but…

Read part of the letter sent to Ledwaba: “By virtue of the fact that you are nowhere within the structures of Safa with no locus standi and as such we have no jurisdiction over you, we regret having sent you the letter dated 06 March 2024, which is hereby withdrawn. However, if and when you wish to become active in South African football or any of its structures, then we reserve our right to take the appropriate legal action in terms of the Safa statutes and regulations.”

Well known attorney Leslie Sedibe, who has joined (Ria) Ledwaba’s campaign, revealed that Safa withdrew their persona non grata letter. Sedibe is part of a powerful team that is in support of the embattled former Safa vice-president.

Said Sedibe: “On the 6th of March 2024, a letter was sent by the CEO of Safa addressed to Mme Ria Ledwaba. The letter says that after careful consideration and thorough review of recent events, the Safa National Executive Committee has decided that you are to be declared ‘persona non grata’ within our organisation. In other words, you’re disqualified from all football-related activities under the jurisdiction of Safa.

Decision was ‘in bad faith’

Added Sedibe: “The decision taken against Mme Ria was in bad faith and motivated by an ulterior motive. Anyone who speaks against any wrongdoings at Safa under the leadership of Danny Jordaan ends up expelled.”

Some of the heavy guns that Ledwaba has enlisted in her arsenal include former Safa CEOs Sedibe, Gay Mokoena and Dennis Mumbl. Others are Buti Lerefolo, who served Safa as NEC member between 2009 and 2013. Vernon Seymour, another former NEC member and lawyer by profession, is also in the team.

Kaizer Chiefs legends Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo and Jan “Malombo” Lichaba are also on Ledwaba’s camp. Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane too.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content