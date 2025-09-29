Sekhukhune demand Chippa retract referee bribe claim

PSL log leaders Sekhukhune United have ordered Chippa United to retract and apologize for claiming that they bribed the referee who officiated the two outfits’ 1-all draw league match in Limpopo on Wednesday night.

In a letter written to Chippa United and cc’d to the PSL on Thursday, Babina Noko’s chief executive officer Jonas Malatji, gave the Eastern Cape-based club until yesterday to publicly apologize and retract the bribery claims or face a lawsuit.

“The insinuations of bribery have now circulated widely, causing severe and ongoing damage to Sekhukhune United’s reputation with sponsors, supporters, and football stakeholders.

“Accordingly, Sekhukhune United hereby demands that Chippa United retract and publicly apologize for all statements and insinuations of bribery against Sekhukhune United, including but not limited to those reported by SABC Sport and FARPost,” reads the letter, which we have seen.

The Limpopo-based outfit also demanded that Chippa United provide a written undertaking that neither them nor their representatives will repeat or permit any repetition of such allegations in the future.

Sekhukhune United wrote the letter after Chippa United filed a complaint with the PSL CEO Mato Madlala, demanding an urgent investigation against referee Philangenkosi Khumalo, who officiated their game against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Khumalo awarded Sekhukhune United, who were a goal behind Chippa United, a penalty, which their top goal scorer Bradely Grobler converted to level matters.

He failed to score the second penalty, which would have seen Sekhukhune winning and widening their gap against Mamelodi Sundowns on the log.

After the tie, Chippa United filed a complaint, asking for investigations into possible bribery against Khumalo, thereby insinuating that Sekhukhune United had greased his palm to win the game.

The complaint was leaked to the media, damaging the reputations of Khumalo and Sekhukhune United.

“These statements, publicly linked to and/or said by Chippa United, have harmed the integrity and reputation of Sekhukhune United, and have the effect of bringing both our club and the game itself into disrepute.

“In addition, Sekhukhune United’s officials emphatically confirm that Mr Sinesipho Mali, acting in his capacity as a Chippa United representative, repeatedly and aggressively accused Sekhukhune United of bribery on match day.

“By way of example, Mr Mali shouted words to the effect of ‘ni tenga ama ref’ and ‘you robbed us by buying the referee’ in the Presidential Suite,” they wrote.

They said Mali, the tactical analyst for Bafana Bafana, repeated the same accusations in the tunnel area and on the pitch after the match.

He also, they said, made these accusations in the presence of match officials, police officers, media representatives, and other witnesses.

“His conduct was defamatory and damaging, and in certain instances made within earshot of the media. It was disorderly, insulting and wholly unacceptable. The above statements are false, defamatory and constitute serious misconduct under PSL and Safa regulations, further bringing the game into disrepute.”

Sekhukhune United stated that they will also refer Mali and Chippa United’s conduct to the PSL for disciplinary proceedings on the grounds of bringing the game into disrepute. Alternatively, they said, they will institute legal proceedings for defamation and or escalate this matter to the league and other football bodies for appropriate intervention.

“This letter is addressed without prejudice to all of Sekhukhune United’s rights, remedies, and claims, all of which are expressly reserved. We trust that Chippa United will treat this matter with the urgency it demands,” they wrote.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content