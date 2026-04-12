Sports

Semenya enters new challenge with reality TV

By Matumelo Khara
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 29: Caster Semenya during the 2026 SPAR Women's 10km Challenge and 5km Fun Run at Green Point Common Sports Ground on March 29, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

A two-time Olympic champion, trailblazer, and now, a woman stepping deliberately into the unknown and daring the world to watch, retired Caster Semenya has spent her career defying limits on the track and off it.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • A two-time Olympic champion, trailblazer, and now, a woman stepping deliberately into the unknown and daring the world to watch, retired Caster Semenya has spent her career defying limits on the track and off it.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Matumelo Khara.
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