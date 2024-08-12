Simbine guides SA relay team to silver medal 

The saying “dreams delayed are not dreams denied” came true for talented sprinter Akani Simbine at the Olympic Games, after inspiring Team SA to a historic silver medal in the men’s 4x100m relay final at Stade de France, in Paris, on Friday night.

The sensational race also brought to an end what would have possibly been an eight-year-long medal drought in track and field. Before Friday night, Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya were the last two track runners to win a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Simbine, alongside his young teammates Shaun Maswanganyi (23), Bradley Nkoana (19), and 18-year-old schoolboy Bayanda Walaza, rewrote history by recording a blazing time of 37.57 seconds.

After just missing out on a podium finish in his 100m final by split seconds and coming out fourth at consecutive Olympic Games, many had written Simbine off and placed little faith in him having what it takes to lead the young South African relay team to glory.

Little did they know that the 30-year-old had other plans as he stepped up to the plate when the entire continent needed him to.

“My career isn’t defined by medals; it has all been about consistency. I have always been an athlete who has stepped up to the plate and fought hard,” a jubilant Simbine said. “A medal is just the cherry on top for me. I am glad to be inspiring a new generation in South Africa, in Africa. My medal belongs to them, to the whole world”

Indeed, a new generation of South African sprinters will be inspired, including Curro Hazeldean High School matriculant Walaza, who was in the thick of things in Paris as he orchestrated the win by setting the tone on the rolling start.

