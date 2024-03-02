10-man Kaizer Chiefs play to a goalless draw against Dube Birds

When it rained it poured and had thunderstorms at the FNB Stadium, as Kaizer and Moroka Swallows could only settle for a frustrating 0-0 draw during their DStv Premiership Soweto derby clash.

Amakhosi have now failed to register a goal in open play since the resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this year.

Even after the disappointing Nedbank Cup defeat at the hands of minnows Milford FC last Sunday, there was a decent supporter turnout by the Amakhosi faithful.

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson went with a relatively different side that faced Royal AM two weeks ago in the league, with Keagan Dolly amongst those returning into the starting line-up.

It was a visibly uninspiring start to the game, with neither side posing a threat in front of goals.

Amakhosi thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 29th minute through Ashley du Preez after Ranga Chivaviro’s header was saved by goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, but the speedy forward was flagged up for offside.

The two sides went into the break goalless, in what was a half of less goal scoring opportunities created.

Two minutes into the second half, Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove was sent for an early shower when he was shown straight red for fouling a goal bound Gabadinho Mhango on the edge of the box.

Johnson reacted and made to changes, which saw Chivaviro and Dolly come off for Dillan Solomons and young striker Wandisile Duba, who finally made his first appearance for Chiefs this season.

However, in the 57th minute, referee Olani Kwinda halted the game because of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

After almost an hour of deliberation by the Crisis Group, match commissioner Johnny du Toit provided an update and allowed that the game to resume under slippery conditions.

Boths teams returned to the pitch revved up, as they took the game to each other, with the home side looking more livelier despite being a man down.

However, right at the brink of full-time, the visitors almost snatched maximum points but shot stopper Bruce Bvuma was equal to the task and produced a reflex save at close range from Mhango’s shot.

On the other end of the pitch, substitute Nkosingiphile Ngcobo fired from outside the box but his shot was parried away by Akpeyi to end the game goalless and shared spoils.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content