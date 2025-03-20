19 000 tickets sold for Bafana match against Lesotho

The Polokwane municipality is racing against time to lure more fans to the much-anticipated 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Lesotho.

The match takes place at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday at 6pm.

A little more than 19 000 tickets have been sold ahead of the match in a stadium that can accommodate 45 000 spectators.

Thipa Selala, the spokesperson for Polokwane municipality, said they have rolled out a comprehensive campaign to drive ticket sales and ensure a vibrant atmosphere at the stadium, and according to him, the efforts are yielding the desired results.

Plan to host more high-profile sporting events

“Our efforts currently include activations across the province to engage communities and encourage ticket purchases,” Selala said.

“There are radio competitions in partnership with community radio stations, where lucky fans can win tickets.”

He said it was an honour for the municipality to host a football match of international magnitude because it puts Polokwane on the global sporting map.

“It highlights our city as a premier destination for international sports events, bringing immense economic benefits.

“The influx of fans, teams, and officials translates into increased business for local traders, the hospitality sector, transport services, and various other small enterprises.

“The exposure also strengthens our case for hosting more high-profile sporting events in the future. So, this is a significant milestone for our city and the entire Limpopo province.”

Rise of talented young players

Selala urged supporters to keep purchasing tickets in order to create the thrilling atmosphere that is expected on this momentous match day.

Tickets cost R70 for adults and R40 for children under 12, and they can be purchased at Ticketpro and selected outlets.

This week national team coach Hugo Broos said he was impressed by the young talent that has emerged in what is arguably the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most exciting season in a long time.

This season, players like Mohau Nkota, Malibongwe Khoza, Thabiso Sesane, and Kutlwano Lethlaku have emerged as major players in the PSL.

