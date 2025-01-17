Chiefs duo admit lapse of concentration as one of their problems

Kaizer Chiefs duo Reeve Frosler and Wandile Duba admit that lapses of concentration have been a contributing factor to their slump and topsy-turvy Betway Premiership season.

Amakhosi have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 13 league games, scoring 16 and conceding 16 goals.

In some matches and crucial moments of the games, the Glamour Boys have either conceded silly soft goals or squandered clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities — something that has not only left the supporters frustrated but the coaching staff as well.

The problem has been identified

“In the cup game [Carling Knockout] against SuperSport United we scored four goals. But in the other games we were either unlucky or the decision-making of the players was wrong. The most important thing is that we know our problem,” said Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef on Thursday.

Ahead of Amkhosi’s league encounter against in-form Sekhukhune United on Sunday, Frosler said there are a lot of elements behind them losing focus in crucial phases of the game.

“Us losing focus and lapsing concentration could be due to a lot of things. It could be personal, where you just close your eyes for that one second and someone is in,” he said.

“And it could be [that] you take your eye off the ball one second and the ball slips through your legs. It happens to quite a few people. This doesn’t only happen at Chiefs.

Lack of concentration

“You look at a lot of teams where the ball just slips underneath your foot. And that’s a lack of concentration. That’s that one moment when you close your eyes. Or you blink and the ball hits something and it bubbles over your leg.

“So those kinds of things, as I said, if we can just lessen them, try and stay focused a little bit more. We might just get a little bit more in terms of results.”

Duba, who is enjoying a good run of form and has found himself on the scoresheet in recent matches, echoed the words of his teammate Frosler. He said that they would be in a better position on the log if they had done better in their previous matches.

“The team has gained a lot of confidence under coach [Nasreddine] Nabi. But what is letting us down are the constant mistakes that we make. Lacking concentration through the entire 90 minutes,” Duba said.

“But the desire and winning mentality is still there. Because our stats in most games show that there we are a threat in attack. But [still struggling as far as defending is concerned.”

