A bridge too far as Bucs squander an all-South African CAF final

Pyramids FC were the party poopers as they quashed the dream of an all-South African CAF Champions League final when they knocked Orlando Pirates out in the second leg of the semi-finals at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Saturday night.

Pyramids knocked the Buccaneers out with a 3-2 victory, after coming back from behind twice. In essence, Pirates have themselves to blame after they squandered their away goal advantage twice, allowing the Egyptians to recover and to win the game.

Pyramids will now face PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who achieved the unthinkable when they managed a 1-1 draw against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly to book their spot in the final in the earlier match played at the Cairo International Stadium.

Pirates wasted a massive chance to advance to the final when they scored two away goals, which were very key in Bucs progressing to the final. They opened the scoring via the boot of Relebohile Mofokeng on the 41st minute.

Following a set-piece from Deon Hotto, a ping-pong ensued in the Pyramids box and Tapelo Xoki flicked the ball for the unmarked Mofokeng who rifled the ball into the net.

Four minutes later, Pirates lost concentration in a crucial moment and squandered their lead when the troublesome Fiston Mayele equalised on the stroke of halftime. The DR Congo international bundled the ball into the net after a cross from the left, catching the Bucs defenders flat-footed. The whistle man consulted with the video assistant referee (VAR) who approved the goal.

Pirates came back from the recess showing intent and determination to win the match and not to settle for a draw. Young Mohau Nkota increased the lead with a peach of a goal when he unleashed a long-range torpedo that left the Pyramids mummified.

A few minutes later, the South Africans were caught in slumberland when Ramadan Sobhi levelled matters with a glancing header that beat Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine hands down. It was 2-2 and game on, but with Pirates having a slight advantage due to the away goal rule.

With 15 minutes remaining on the clock, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made a tactical change when he brought on dribbling wizard Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini for Thalenthe Mbatha and Nkota respectively to stabilise things in midfield and to add some sting into their attack.

But it was not be as Mayela grabbed his brace when he pounced on a rebound after a good save by Chaine and sliced the ball into the net to make it 3-2 from a corner kick.

Afterwards, Pirates threw everything forward, but the Egyptians held on for dear life and they advance to the final for the first time in the club’s history.

