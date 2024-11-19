A matter of out of sight, out of mind for George Lebese

George Lebese was one of the hottest stars in the PSL when he turned out for Kazier Chiefs. He was a pin-up poster boy who was blessed with talent, and had football followers eating out of his hand, when he was in possession of the ball.

After nine years of stardom and a trophy-laden stint at Amakhosi, Lebese later joined his boyhood club Mamelodi Sundowns. This was a move that shocked the SA diski fraternity. He struggled with game time at the Brazilians and was shipped off to SuperSport United. His career was on a serious decline. Lebese then found his way to the Major League Soccer in the US, where he enrolled for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Since his return to Mzansi in 2021, at the age 31, no club wanted to touch the skillful midfielder. He is now 35-year-old. Lebese has accepted his football fate and ventured into business and his foundation.

Quality time with family

“I have been out of the limelight, preferably so. Because I am trying to spend more time with my family,” he told Sunday World exclusively.

“When you are still playing, you never have time to spend with family. We are always busy and, on the road, so I am trying to be as lowkey as possible. I am working on my brand; my clothing brand and I am also focusing on the George Lebese Foundation.

“I am originally from Mamelodi but I am now based in Mpumalanga. And I’m trying to juggle the foundation in Mamelodi and also the Mpumalanga life with my family. Life continues after football; I have had to adjust and move to where there are opportunities. The foundation is to help the kids, especially from Mamelodi and surrounding areas,” he added.

“I opened a restaurant and then sold it because it did not fulfil me as a person. And as much as it was business, I had to look at my values and what was happening. It was not aligning with me.

“I am no longer in the restaurant business because I am just not the person for it. And I was just venturing into a whole lot of things to keep myself busy and to continue supporting the family,” said Lebese.

Lebese talks about the adjustment from George the soccer player and the family man he is today.

Much-needed privacy

“As a soccer player my age, you want to be as private as you can be. There was a lot of spotlights on us while we were playing but now it’s all about privacy. You cannot get privacy when you are playing for Chiefs or even Sundowns. Now we get to enjoy things that we like and want.”

Lebese also highlighted the cruelty that SA players face when age is no longer on their side. And the way clubs start treating them.

“I am 35-years-old now and things change a lot in SA when you reach 30 years. Clubs treat you differently and most of the time they discard you. You end up begging for contracts, they cut your salary. And it’s no longer about what you can do on the field, it becomes about the clubs wanting to exploit you. To benefit their businesses at your expense. And that’s why many players disappear and start doing other things, like businesses. I find myself right there now.

“I was training and trying to keep fit while hustling on the side opening up businesses. Because I was not getting luck in getting a club or contract. It was challenging but I am still opening doors and experiencing this new journey,” he said.

