Abdeslam Ouaddou explains signing of Sebastian Pedersen from Norway

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given a candid explanation of why the club signed striker Sebastian Pedersen from Norway, stating that they need a finisher.

The Buccaneers confirmed the acquisition of Pedersen from Norwegian outfit Sogndal Fotball on a two-year deal, with an option to extend.

Speaking to the media ahead of their opening league match against newly-promoted Milford FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Ouaddou described the 27-year-old as someone who is a finisher and one whom he hopes will solve their problems in front of goal.

“The scouting department of the club, I think, was looking for a profile that could help us increase the average conversion rate,” Ouaddou said at the Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

“I know last season, we were the team on the continent who had the best average of chances [created], and we have some good players with us. I think he’s integrating with the group.

“As you have seen last season, we needed this finisher, this profile who can finish the actions. I think the scouting department has seen him, we have studied him, and I think it’s somebody who can bring us his freshness, his quality and his competencies.

“It’s why we need to have him with us for a couple of days in Spain, trying to integrate him, because as you know, you can be a good player, but when you come into a new environment, we have to make it easy for him and to integrate him into our collective,” Ouaddou added.

Pedersen was not involved in the training with the rest of the team during the Pirates media open day; however, it remains to be seen whether the Norwegian international will quickly adapt at his new club and feature in their league opener against Milford in front of their home fans.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3:30pm on Saturday.