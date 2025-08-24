Abdeslam Ouaddou guides Bucs to fourth MTN8 final

From being heavily criticised and seeing your abilities questioned to being praised and glorified in a space of two weeks is some story for Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who managed to guide his side to yet another MTN8 final after beating Mamelodi Sundowns.

Penalties decided the highly contested tie between the two sides, and it was Pirates who prevailed and are now on course for their fourth MTN8 title on the trot.

Unlike on previous outings, where he rocked baggy jeans and tracksuits, Ouaddou seemingly got the memo yesterday and dressed to the occasion.

Even his demeanour on the touchline was slightly different from last week at Orlando, as he seemed more vocal, passionate, and motivated his players.

His side was already a goal down 17 minutes into the game, but the reaction from his players was not that of a team that was trailing, and that attitude needs to be questioned.

At least Ouaddou made a bold move and introduced Bandile Shandu for dribbling wizard Patrick Maswanganyi in the first half.

That change may have been the catalyst for the outcome of the match, because Shandu coming on meant that Kamogelo Sebelebele played a more advanced position and managed to get the much-needed equaliser for Pirates and take the game to penalties.

Sundowns found the back of the net through Iqraam Rayners in the first half.

From a Sundowns perspective, the ball retrievers seemingly understood the brief given to them by coach Miguel Cardoso, who was spotted having a confidential group chat with the boys shortly before the game.

Despite that, Ouaddou’s side managed to hang on and do the job on penalties.

