Abdeslam Ouaddou provides an update on Bucs star Mohau Nkota

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has provided an update on new addition Mohau Nkota, stating that the returning star is still being assessed by the medical team.
“Nkota is still with the medical team and undergoing treatment because he had an injury at his previous club [Al Ettifaq]. But I hope to have him ready and fit in the next four weeks or so,” Ouaddou told the media during a press conference at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.
Nkota returned to his former club on a season-long loan recently, after spending a season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq.
READ: Mohau Nkota makes sensational return to Orlando Pirates
Pirates banking on Nkota’s return
Ouaddou will be hoping that the 21-year-old will be a good addition, especially with the club having ambitions to retain their Betway Premiership and challenge for the CAF Champions League this season.
Pirates are currently wrapping up their preparations for their Champions League First Preliminary Round Second Leg encounter against La Cure Waves of Mauritius on Saturday.
The two sides head into the tie level, following their goalless first leg last week, as a win for Pirates will be key if they are to advance to the Second Preliminary Round and ultimately progress to the Group Stages of the competition.
Ouaddou demands attacking response
Ahead of the must-win clash against La Cure, Ouaddou emphasised the importance of scoring goals and getting a positive result at home, as they are looking to advance to the next round of the competition.
READ: I have say on player signings at Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
“The plan was to go to Mauritius, get a result, and to at least score a goal, but we couldn’t. But we will have our chance here at home to get a result so that we can go through to the next stage,” Ouaddou said.
“We will definitely display an attacking performance and profile of players tomorrow, because we have been preparing very well for this game,” Ouaddou added.
The game between the two sides is scheduled to get underway at 3pm at the Orlando Stadium.
- Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirmed that Mohau Nkota is still undergoing medical treatment for an injury sustained at his previous club, Al Ettifaq.
- Nkota recently returned to Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan after spending a season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ettifaq.
- Ouaddou hopes Nkota will be fit and ready to play within the next four weeks.
- Orlando Pirates are preparing for their CAF Champions League First Preliminary Round Second Leg match against La Cure Waves of Mauritius, with the first leg ending in a 0-0 draw.
- Ouaddou stressed the importance of an attacking performance and scoring goals in the home match to advance to the next round of the competition.
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READ: Mohau
Ouaddou will be hoping that the 21-year-old will be a good addition, especially with the club having ambitions to retain their Betway
Pirates are currently wrapping up their preparations for their Champions League First Preliminary
Ahead of the must-win clash against La Cure, Ouaddou emphasised the importance of scoring goals and getting a positive result at home, as they are looking to advance to the next round of the competition.
READ: I have say on player signings at
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“We will definitely display an attacking performance and profile of players tomorrow, because we have been preparing very well for this game,” Ouaddou added.