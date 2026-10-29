Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are ‘the favourites to win the Soweto Derby’

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has conceded that they will be outright favourites to win the much-anticipated Soweto Derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The two Soweto giants will lock horns at the FNB Stadium, in a game which is already sold out.

Pirates and Chiefs enter the game at the back of their respective 3-0 victories in the Carling Knockout Cup on Tuesday, and that will surely mean both teams head into this blockbuster oozing with confidence.

Unlike his opposite number Fernando Da Cruz, Ouaddou knows the feeling of winning the Soweto Derby and is adamant that his side will be favourites given their position as reigning Betway Premiership champions.

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“I think it’s another game for us, and of course we did not lose last season. The boys and I achieved a lot last season, but it is all in the past, and we must move on because this is a new season with new targets,” Ouaddou said during a press conference in Randburg on Thursday.

Respecting Chiefs despite favourites status

“Ahead of this game, we need to have a positive attitude and arrogance and accept the position that we are in as favourites because we are the league champions. So, we must accept it.

“But being favourites does not always mean that you are going to win. There is a new coach and technical team that is doing a good job at Kaizer Chiefs, and we see the renewed energy, so it’s up to us to come a lot with a lot of energy as well and to try to display good football for South Africa,” Ouaddou added.

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Da Cruz targets maiden derby success

Da Cruz, on the other hand, will be hoping his side builds on the momentum from their impressive win over TS Galaxy and wins his maiden Soweto Derby.

To show his confidence, Da Cruz did not need fitness trainer Julien Le Heran to translate for him in his opening statement while sharing his feelings about the Soweto Derby.

“The Soweto Derby is the most important game in South Africa that divides the country and one of the best in Africa. But ahead of this game, the team prepared well, and we are confident. We know it will be a difficult game against a big team, but we are ready,” Da Cruz said.