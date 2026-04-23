Abdeslam Ouaddou wary of ‘fit and improved’ Chiefs ahead of derby

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says, despite his side thrashing and embarrassing Kaizer Chiefs in the first round, they are wary of the ‘fit and improved’ Amakhosi side.

Pirates and Chiefs will be crossing swords in what will be a crucial Soweto derby clash at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, as there will be a lot riding on the tie.

High-stakes tie

The Buccaneers will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-horse title race, while Amakhosi are on a mission to solidify their number three spot as they are targeting continental football next season.

The last time the two Soweto giants met in February, Pirates humiliated their rivals when they handed them a 3-0 walloping.

However, since then and after the disappointing defeat to Richards Bay, Chiefs have since redeemed themselves, winning five of their last six games, and that has since made Ouaddou wary of the Amakhosi’s current form.

Past triumphs ‘won’t count for much’

“I think my first Soweto derby experience was very good for us because we got the result that we expected,” Ouaddou said during a joint-press conference at the Venue Hotel in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“The technical staff, the management, the players, we were really focused on the target and what we want to achieve, about the game plan, how we want to attack, how we want to defend, the way that we have studied the opponent as well.

“So, I think everybody did their job, but now it’s another game, a different context, different conditions, and we must prepare for that. We have seen that Kaizer Chiefs have been doing well since.

“They are really fit, and we will do our best again to make sure that our fans are happy and we keep going until the end,” he added.

Pirates currently sit on top of the log standings with 58 points, one ahead of Sundowns, who have a game in hand, while Chiefs are third with 46 points, seven adrift of AmaZulu, who are chasing them for the number three CAF Confederations Cup spot.