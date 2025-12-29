Afcon 2025 explodes into last 16 qualifications frenzy

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has erupted into a firestorm of drama and desperation as the group stages barrel towards a breath-taking conclusion.

While only Egypt and Nigeria have officially booked their last-16 tickets, the battlefield is littered with titans on a knife-edge and underdogs smelling blood.

Algeria’s flawless charge contrasts with the heart-stopping deadlock in Groups D and F, where Senegal, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon are entangled in a nerve-shredding points puzzle.

Nation’s dream

Burkina Faso and Sudan locked in combat, and Mozambique’s stunning surge throwing Group F into chaos. Every pass, every tackle, every goal on the final match day carries the weight of a nation’s dream.

The stage is set: margins are vanishing. Legends are being forged and the quest for glory is reaching fever pitch.

Match day two came to a close on Sunday, and the Afcon is now heating up. Teams are now on the final stretch of the group stages in a quest to book the vacant last 16 spots.

Groups D and F are probably the tightest of the groups heading into match day three. Senegal and DR Congo are both tied on four points, followed by Benin on three points in Group D.

Elephants and Indomitable Lions

It is the same scenario in Group F. With the heavyweight clash in Marrakech between the Ivory Coast and Cameroon living up to its billing and expectations. This is thanks to two quality goals from Amad Diallo and Junior Tchamadeu to end the tie in a 1-1 stalemate.

The result meant that the Elephants and the Indomitable Lions are level on four points. And the group will go down to the wire on match day three.

Mozambique is also part of the conversation following their hard-fought win over Gabon in a five-goal thriller. This after a 3-2 victory. And Mozambique is now sitting in third position with three points ahead of their final game against Cameroon on Wednesday.

Qualification battles are tightening, and margins are getting thinner. The stage is perfectly set for another thrilling day at Afcon as the group phase enters a decisive stretch.