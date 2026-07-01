Africa looking to DR Congo, Senegal to remain in World Cup fight

There was heartbreak when Ivory Coast, one of Africa’s flag bearers, was knocked out of the World Cup by Norway on Tuesday night. But on Wednesday night, DR Congo and Senegal will be called upon to continue with the fight when they face England and Belgium, respectively, tonight.

The DR Congo v England encounter will take place at the Atlanta Stadium at 6:00 pm, while the Senegal and Belgium face-off will take place at the Seattle Stadium with a 10:00 pm kick-off time.

The Leopards are dreaming of another shock result in their first venture into the knockout stages of the World Cup as they take on the high-fancied Three Lions of England.

Having pulled off one of the great escapes of this FIFA World Cup by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in only their second outing at the tournament, Congo face the biggest game in their nation’s history as they take on England in Atlanta.

‘England is gonna be a tough game’

Said Congo striker Yoane Wissa:“England next is gonna be a different game, a tough, tough game against top players, top opponents. We need to enjoy this type of game. We deserve to play against England, one of the best teams in the world, so I’m looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Thomas Tuchel’s side may be one of the favourites to win the trophy, but the Congolese have already pulled off one major upset by drawing with Portugal in their opening game. Moreover, several of their players, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Noah Sadiki and Wissa, who struck twice in the 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, which clinched their place in the Round of 32 – are well-established Premier League players.

England topped Group L thanks to victories over Croatia and Panama plus a goalless draw against Ghana, with Harry Kane in confident mood after scoring three times and Jude Bellingham also impressing with two goals and an assist.

The winner of this match will play either co-hosts Mexico or Ecuador in the Round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium on 5 July.

‘Proper phase of football’

“It ramps up now, doesn’t it? It’s a proper phase of football. One game at a time,” said Jordan Pickford, England goalkeeper.

“There are lads who have won champions leagues, lads who have been in youth tournaments with England. Everyone knows the pressure of it and I think that is where you will see us thrive,” added Pickford.

In the other match at Seattle Stadium, not a lot of teams at this World Cup can boast two forwards with such different qualities? Belgium are certainly among the few sides who can call on a penalty-box presence like Romelu Lukaku and a player with Charles De Ketelaere’s No. 10-like qualities.

De Ketelaere’s new role

De Ketelaere has started two of Belgium’s three matches as a false nine, but it was ‘Big Rom’ who made the decisive contribution in both, coming off the bench to help secure a 1-1 draw against Egypt and then scoring against New Zealand to round off a 5-1 victory. This lifted Belgium above the Egyptians at the top of the group. on goal difference.

Atalanta forward De Ketelaere is yet to get off the mark at this World Cup, but he has played his part in Belgium’s attacking play in the early stages of the tournament.

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