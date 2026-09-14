African football must speak for itself, Cameroon’s Eto’o says

African football leaders should be able to speak openly and defend the continent’s interests, Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o says after a fresh wave of criticism directed at him.

Eto’o’s comments came after a number of European media outlets reported that he was the subject of a complaint alleging financial mismanagement over Cameroon’s friendly against Russia in Moscow in October 2023.

Eto’o dismissed the reports. He labelled their timing and similarities as evidence of a coordinated campaign against him.

The dispute follows his recent public backing of embattled Fifa president Gianni Infantino before the upcoming Fifa elective congress.

Eto’o has urged African football associations to unite behind the head of world football’s governing body.

Eto’o suggested that his position had contributed to the latest criticism, adding that some commentators were uncomfortable with an African football leader openly defending his convictions.

He also challenged what he described as a double standard in discussions about democracy and freedom of expression.

“We have the right to speak. We have the right to defend our interests. We have the right to think for ourselves and make decisions regarding our football,” Eto’o said.

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