Agitated Nabi calls on his players to take more responsibility

Following a frustrating night out at the Calabash, evidently agitated Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi called on his players to start taking responsibility.

Amakhosi were held to a discouraging goalless draw during their Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The result meant that Amakhosi remained stagnant in position eight on the log with just 29 points after 21 games.

Nabi’s side could have easily wrapped up the game in the first half, but due to lack of composure in front of goal, all their clear-cut opportunities were squandered, which left the outspoken Tunisian irked on the bench.

We continue to drop points

Speaking to the media after the match, Nabi said in as much as he will protect his players at all costs, he urged them to be responsible for some of the results that did not go in their favour.

“The game is finished. We need more responsibility from our players, from our staff, and more responsibility for Kaizer Chiefs,” Nabi said.

“We continue to create a lot of chances to score and win games. I am not being dramatic, but this is very bad [missing chances] because it is not the first time where we get an opportunity to go up the table and be consistent in winning games, but we keep dropping points.

“At the start of the season, it was the same problem, where we had many chances to improve our position on the log, but we continue to drop points.”

Apology to Amakhosi supporters

Nabi continued: “So, we need to evaluate what the problem is and analyse the situation because every chance we get to move up, we drop points.

“For instance, and with all due respect to Cape Town City, we should have won by three or four goals but did not score.

“In as much as I will protect my players and take the responsibility, I also need them to take more responsibility. I always emphasise taking responsibility.”

Nabi has once again apologised to Amakhosi supporters for subjecting them to mixed results this season.

The Glamour Boys will be back in action against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

