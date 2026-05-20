Alex Song banking on Bafana to reach final of FIFA World Cup

After Morocco went as far as the semifinals at the previous World Cup, Cameroon legend Alex Song hopes Bafana Bafana will take it a notch up and reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this year.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the last four of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions achieved this historic feat when they stunned Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

Bafana have done well under Broos

Since Cameroon will not be featuring in the upcoming World Cup in the Americas, Song, who played his football at the highest level with clubs such as Arsenal and FC Barcelona, said he backs Bafana to be one of the surprise packages.

“I am behind all African teams at the World Cup. Bafana Bafana have been doing well under coach Hugo Broos, who has done a great job with that team,” Song told Sunday World during his recent visit with countryman Geremi Njitap for the LaLiga El Clásico Extravaganza event hosted at Fourways Mall two weeks ago.

“Bafana are a young team with a lot of exciting players, so I expect them to go further in the competition.

“At the last World Cup, we saw Morocco reach the semi-finals, and this time around, I wish to see maybe one African team go to the final. It would be nice to see them [Morocco], Bafana Bafana, or Senegal reach that stage of the competition because we need it as Africa.”

Squad to be unveiled on Monday

The last time South Africa participated in the World Cup was in 2010, by virtue of being hosts. They qualified for the global showpiece for the first time since 2002.

Bafana have been drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. Broos and his men will play the opening match against Mexico on June 11.

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Broos is expected to announce his final World Cup squad at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday. Before jetting off to Mexico, Bafana will have a warm-up game against Central American side Nicaragua, set to be held at the Orlando Stadium next Friday.