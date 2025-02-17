Alexandra’s MAP Games need funds to carry on 

The popular Maimane Phiri Games (MAP), which are held annually in Alexandra, are on the brink of collapse due to lack of sponsorship. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to funding problems.

The organisers are still working tirelessly to acquire sponsors for this year’s event.

The games are the brainchild of retired Bafana Bafana, Jomo Cosmos, Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United midfielder, Maimane Alfred Phiri.

The Alexandra-born Phiri is urging the corporate world and citizens in the township to come on board and assist with funding to get the tournament back on track.

The demise of the tournament would be a major blow to the community of Alexandra and to the kids, who see the tournament as a beacon of hope and a stepping stone to professional football.

The MAP Games have over the years been seen as a springboard for amateur athletes to turn professional.

The likes of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebo Manyama, Mamelodi Sundowns’ star player Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, retired Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala, Joseph “Tight” Molangoana and former Orlando Pirates players Mpho Makola and Patrick Phungwayo played in this tournament before they joined PSL teams.

The games have been a conveyor belt of talent for PSL teams in the last two decades.

The MAP Games not only serve as a platform to showcase and unearth raw talent but they also use sport for youth development and social cohesion, and as an effective tool to channel community programmes.

Phiri appealed for financial assistance.

“I would like to call on companies to come on board and help us with funding.

“This is for the community and upliftment of the people of Alexandra. We struggled with sponsorship last year and we do not want to give up.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content