All roads lead to Loftus, as Bucs, Downs rekindle their ‘stars’ rivalry

It is that time of the season once again in the Betway Premiership, as staunch SA football fans brace themselves for yet another blockbuster between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

All roads will lead to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, where Masandawana will host the Buccaneers in their own backyard in what will be a sold-out affair. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3.30pm.

As always, the stakes will be high between Sundowns and Pirates. Their fixture has turned out to be one of the biggest games and rivalries in the PSL calendar. The game has been fierce, goal-infested, action-packed, and nothing short of drama in recent years.

Bucs have a slight edge on Downs

Sundowns and Pirates will be meeting for the third time this season, following their back-to-back MTN8 semi-final ties, which both ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The Buccaneers did, though, have a slight edge over Downs. They won the two-legged tie through penalties to go on and clinch the top eight title for the fourth time in a row.

However, this will be a different ball game altogether. Bragging rights and, most importantly, three points, will be on the line. Sundowns will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the log standings.

The reigning champions are currently leading the pack with 21 points after 10 games. While Pirates are third with 18 points after eight matches. Sekhukhune United are second with 20 points after nine matches. Sekhukhune will be in action against Siwelele FC on Friday night.

So, a win for the Brazilians will help them stretch their lead at the top. While a victory for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Pirates will see them level with Miguel Cardoso’s side.

Teboho Mokoena suspension

Cardoso will be without star midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Miguel Reisinho due to suspension.

“It’s very interesting that you ask about Teboho’s situation. Because it was a coincidence that he got a yellow card in the last minute of the match when our next game was against Pirates,” Cardoso said during a pre-match press conference at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“I just hope that the ones we are going to play in his place are at his level,” he added.

