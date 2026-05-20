Amajimbos must beat Ghana to qualify for U17 World Cup in Qatar

If the Amajimbos are to secure safe passage to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals and ultimately book a spot at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, they must beat Ghana on Wednesday night in their final Group D match at the Stade Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

The SA juniors suffered a setback in their U17 World Cup qualification ambitions after their 2-0 defeat to Algeria over the weekend.

A win or draw could have put them in a prime position to advance to the next stage and qualify for the World Cup.

The result means that they dropped to number two with three points behind Algeria, who are on top with four points. Senegal is third, also on three points, while the Ghanaians are bottom with a single point.

Loss to Algeria a big setback

Ahead of the game, coach Vela Khumalo admitted that the loss to Algeria was a major setback, stating that the game against Ghana would be difficult for them.

“It’s going to be difficult against Ghana, who will come at us with everything they have because they have one point and want three from us.

“I’ve seen Ghana; they are forceful. I’m puzzled why they are not doing well,” Khumalo said, as quoted by KickOff

“We’re back to square one, and we hope to beat Ghana and qualify for the Under-17 World Cup. It is very stressful at the moment, but we try to contain the stress and provide opportunities for the boys.

Lapses in concentration

Reflecting on the game against Algeria, Khumalo, who also doubles up as the Kaizer Chiefs Diski Challenge coach, pointed out their missed opportunities as the reason behind the defeat.

“It was a difficult game, and we made it more difficult by failing to convert our chances. As much as we dominated possession, we couldn’t score,” Khumalo said.

“We conceded goals from lapses in concentration, just like the same goal we conceded against Senegal. If we had won that game, we would have been through to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.”

The game between the young South Africans and Ghana will be live on CAF TV on YouTube and is scheduled to get underway at 6pm (SA time).