Amajimbos must hit the ground running at U17 World Cup in Qatar

Despite adequate preparation for the much-anticipated U17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Amajimbos will be expected to hit the ground running in the opening match on Monday.

The young South Africans landed safely in Qatar on Friday ahead of their opening match against Bolivia in Group A, before taking on hosts Qatar on Thursday.

They will wrap up their group stages against Italy next Sunday. And they will hope to have secured a place in the knockout stages by then.

To face some of the best in the world

Amajimbos qualified for the U17 showpiece after reaching the quarter-finals of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) early this year. They will be looking to make it out of the group stages and against some of the best in the world.

“You have a big responsibility, but also a very big opportunity,” SA Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan said during a farewell breakfast at OR Tambo International Airport Southern Sun Hotel on Thursday.

“We want you to go and enjoy yourselves. Focus, be disciplined, and seek glory for the country, for yourselves, for the teams you come from. And for Safa as a national association,” Jordaan added.

Also in attendance at the farewell breakfast were Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were also present.

Premier, Safa message of support

“On behalf of the South African government, we wish you well. So, go there and make us proud. I do not doubt that you will make us proud,” Lesufi said.

The team will be coached by Kaizer Chiefs Diski Challenge coach Vela Khumalo. And they will be assisted by former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Mngomeni.

“The whole team thanks you for the support. And we hope and pray that we will represent the country very well in Qatar,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo will have all his big guns. They include Neo Bohloko, lanky goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe, dribbling wizard Emile Witbooi, Selwyn Stevens, Teboho Mlangeni, and captain Kamohelo Mareletse.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content