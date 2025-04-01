Amajimbos on right track as Afcon journey starts on a high

The SA U17 national team could not have asked for a better start to their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign, as they are sitting on top of Group B after match-day one of the competition.

Amajimbos, as the SA U17 national team is known, produced a nervy yet impressive 4-3 win over north African giants, Egypt, in a seven-goal thriller at the Laarbi Zaouili Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Monday night.

Thanks to two goals from Kaizer Chiefs talisman Neo Bohloko from the penalty spot, Simphiwe Mlondo’s opener one minute into the game, and Cape Town City’s skilled Emile Witbooi’s late winner.

Man of the match

Witbooi, who was instrumental and involved in three of Amajimbos’ goals, was named the man of the match for his jaw-dropping performance.

“It was an intense match, but we showed real character to come back and win. I’m happy with our first game,” Witbooi said after the match.

“The team stayed composed in tough moments, and that gave us confidence going forward. We kept our composure and took our chances.

“This win reflects our mentality — we never give up. I love having the ball, organising the play, and helping my teammates get into the right positions.”

Big test awaits Amajimbos

The South Africans will now await another crucial match against a Cameroon side that will most likely go all out on Thursday, following their 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in their opening match.

Unlike the young Pharaohs, the Cameroonians will be more of a physical test for coach Vela Khumalo’s side.

Some of the players that stood out for Amajimbos were the midfield trio of Selwyn Stevens, Kamohelo Mareletse, and Teboho Mlangeni.

Amajimbos will conclude their group stage match against Burkina Faso on Sunday and will hope to go into that match under no form of pressure.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content