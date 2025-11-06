Amajimbos share spoils with Qatar and keep qualifying hopes alive

Amajimbos still have their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup intact, despite their frustrating 1-1 draw against hosts Qatar on Thursday.

The result means that the young South Africans dropped to number two in Group A with four points.

Italy sits on top of the group with six points and has advanced to the next stage of the tournament after dismantling hapless Bolivia 4-0 in their encounter earlier in the day.

Coach Vela Khumalo only made two changes to the team that beat Bolivia 3-1, with striker Shaun Els and defender Abulele Dlekedla coming on for Luke Hendricks and Sive Pama, with the latter receiving a straight red card in the previous match.

Amajimbos conceded three minutes into the game after a defensive error by Liam Marthinus, and Qatar talisman Yazan Mohamed made no mistake in punishing the South Africans.

Even though Khumalo’s young soldiers were sloppy with their passing and in front of goals, they did manage to get an equaliser through star player Emile Witbooi, who came out of nowhere from behind the Qatari defense to bury a lovely diagonal pass from captain Kamohelo Mareletse with a header.

The second half was rather uninspiring from Amajimbos, as they continued with their sloppiness and misplacing passes, while the hosts posed a threat in the South African goal but did not create any clear chance, and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

For Qatar, a draw was a good enough result, as they still stand a chance of going to the next round of the World Cup if they win their final game against Bolivia this weekend.

Khumalo and his side will now have it all to fight for in their final Group A match against red-hot Italy on Sunday. Amajimbos must avoid defeat at all costs, with a draw enough to take them through to the knockout stages of the competition.

