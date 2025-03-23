Amajita, Botswana teams forced to endure big stink at Safa camp 

The South African U20 national team spent the first day of its camp without water to wash, drink or even use the toilets, leading to a big stink at the SA Football Association (Safa) Fun Valley Resort.

Sunday World can reveal that the property in the south of Joburg did not have running water when Amajita checked in this week, apparently due to damaged water pump pipes. This left Amajita and their visitors Botswana high and dry.

Amajita host Botswana for two friendly matches, as they prepare for the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from April 26 to May 18.

Sunday World can reveal that the borehole water pump at the venue had been inoperative for two months, and this left the players and coaches of both teams, as well as the staff of the resort, without water since the camp commenced on Thursday.

Insiders close to the situation revealed that the crisis of the water mess resulted in an unbearable stench inside the premises.

“This pump had been broken for two months, and we reported it to Safa but nobody cared to deal with it. Safa brought Amajita here with Botswana for camp knowing that there was a problem,” a well-placed informant told Sunday World.

“Now that the players are here and training, we are faced with the problem of the players not being able to shower and stay hydrated after training.”

Another well-placed source said: “It’s a mess here at the camp as these boys are frustrated. This is embarrassing, especially while having visitors from Botswana. Three boys had to go to the swimming pool to get water so that they could bathe. It’s a disgrace, to say the least,” the informant said.

The water crisis at the resort is alleged to have been fixed as of yesterday and the players will now focus on their next match against Botswana on Tuesday.

Amajita are coached by Raymond Mdaka, who is assisted by Karabo Mogudi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Mdaka is expected to announce his final squad in the next coming days, with the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Kutlwano Lethlaku, in-form Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates and Club Brugge’s Shandre Campbell expected to make the team.

South Africa has been drawn into Group B of the Afcon and pitted against powerhouses Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco.

Safa spokesperson Mninawa Ntloko denied the allegations.

“Safa strongly rubbishes these claims and they are completely unfounded.”

